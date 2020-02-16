e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Youth held for waving black cloth, jumping onto road as PM’s convoy passes by

Youth held for waving black cloth, jumping onto road as PM’s convoy passes by

cities Updated: Feb 16, 2020 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A youth was arrested for allegedly waving a black cloth when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was passing through the Lanka area of Varanasi on Sunday, a police officer said.

The prime minister was on way to Banaras Hindu University after attending Veershaiv Mahakumbh at Jangamwadi Math at the time, the police officer said.

The youth, identified as Ajay Yadav, suddenly jumped onto the road in the Lanka area, where tight security was in place, and started waving a black cloth as the motorcade passed, the officer said.

The youth also ran along with the convoy for a few steps and tried to jump before it, the officer said, adding that the police arrested him and took him to the Lanka police station.

The police officer said Yadav was taken to the Lanka police station where he was interrogated. Later, a case was registered against the youth. Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, station officer of Lanka police station, confirmed the development.

top news
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
From AAP’s education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
From AAP’s education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities