Youth held for waving black cloth, jumping onto road as PM’s convoy passes by

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 19:45 IST

A youth was arrested for allegedly waving a black cloth when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was passing through the Lanka area of Varanasi on Sunday, a police officer said.

The prime minister was on way to Banaras Hindu University after attending Veershaiv Mahakumbh at Jangamwadi Math at the time, the police officer said.

The youth, identified as Ajay Yadav, suddenly jumped onto the road in the Lanka area, where tight security was in place, and started waving a black cloth as the motorcade passed, the officer said.

The youth also ran along with the convoy for a few steps and tried to jump before it, the officer said, adding that the police arrested him and took him to the Lanka police station.

The police officer said Yadav was taken to the Lanka police station where he was interrogated. Later, a case was registered against the youth. Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, station officer of Lanka police station, confirmed the development.