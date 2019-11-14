e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Youth travelling on roof of bus dies after his head hits underpass in Haryana

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent 
HT Correspondent 
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A 20-year-old youth travelling on the roof of a private bus died and two others got injured after their head hit against an underpass near Mahmudpur village on Jind-Gohana railway line on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar of Gangesar village in Sonepat. The identification of the injured is yet to be done. They are undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. As per information, the bus was going from Safidon to Gohana. 

A police spokesman said all three youths were going to a coaching class for competitive exams in Gohana. “They had climbed on the roof of the bus as all seats inside were occupied,” he said, adding, “After their heads hit against the underpass, one of the victims died on the spot. The two others are undergoing treatment at PGIMS.”

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure. 

top news
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
Top court to re-examine Finance Act ’17
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Aadhaar norms regarding change of address relaxed, migrants to benefit
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities