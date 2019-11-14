Youth travelling on roof of bus dies after his head hits underpass in Haryana

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:36 IST

A 20-year-old youth travelling on the roof of a private bus died and two others got injured after their head hit against an underpass near Mahmudpur village on Jind-Gohana railway line on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar of Gangesar village in Sonepat. The identification of the injured is yet to be done. They are undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. As per information, the bus was going from Safidon to Gohana.

A police spokesman said all three youths were going to a coaching class for competitive exams in Gohana. “They had climbed on the roof of the bus as all seats inside were occupied,” he said, adding, “After their heads hit against the underpass, one of the victims died on the spot. The two others are undergoing treatment at PGIMS.”

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.