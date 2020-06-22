e-paper
Zadoo family deaths: Will escalate matter if justice not done, says brother

Zadoo family deaths: Will escalate matter if justice not done, says brother

Says they are waiting for the Jammu administration to share the magisterial report with them.

cities Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:00 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Days after cousins Vimal and Vipin Zadoo died at a cremation site here, the latter’s elder brother on Monday said if justice is not done with their families, they will escalate the matter and go to any extent.

Based in Greater Noida, Mimic Zadoo said, “When this tragedy took place, I didn’t know how to tell my old father because nine months ago we had lost our mother. First we told him about my cousin Vimal’s death and then about my younger brother Vipin’s.”

“My 75-year-old father was unable to fathom what had happened with his son and nephew and how they could have died during their uncle’s cremation,” added Mimic.

Stating that they haven’t planned to move the National Human Rights Commission, Mimic said, “We are waiting for the Jammu administration to share the magisterial report with us. If they are not sensitive enough to come out with the report, we will escalate this matter to whatever level it’s possible.”

When contacted, ADC Tahir Firdous said he was busy with the report and won’t be able to share the findings as of now.

Meanwhile, L-G G C Murmu has approved total financial aid of ₹30lakh for the next of kin of the deceased cousins and one Kamal Kumar who died at a quarantine centre in Kathua.

