Zirakpur divided into 16 sectors

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 00:52 IST

The Zirakpur municipal council has divided the town into 16 sectors and 26 blocks on the lines of Chandigarh.

Municipal council executive officer SS Sidhu said, “With the town population growing each passing day, people were facing issues in finding addresses. The sector system will make things convenient.”

He said, “Zirakpur and its surrounding residential areas have been classified into sectors based on the population market area and basic amenities like school, coaching centres and private clinics. Each sector has been further developed into blocks in accordance with the area and population.”

Sidhu said they had floated the tenders for the installations of signboards and guide maps in the entire town. “It will also include signboards with street names and maps of the areas,” he said, adding that the work for the same will begin next month.

Recently, in a House meeting, the municipal council had approved the plan of dividing the town into sectors. The councillors had also pitched for the immediate installation of the signs boards and guide maps.

In 2015, the council had carried out a survey to set up blocks in the town so as to impose property tax upon them as no such procedure was there in place earlier.

“The block system made it easy for us to carry out the survey for dividing the town. The survey related to the sectors started last year and completed recently,” Sidhu said.

Council president Kulwinder Singh Sohi said the sector system will bring a lot of relief to the residents. “Also, the rates of land will also go up as addresses will become easier to locate,” he said.

However, Hoshiar Singh, president, Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Shivalik Vihar, Zirakpur, said the authorities should speed up the work on the project. “It will surely benefit the residents, but it needs to be carried out on priority basis,” he said.