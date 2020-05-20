Zurich International gets security clearance to develop Jewar airport

cities

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:16 IST

Greater Noida:

The Zurich Airport International AG on Tuesday got the security clearance from the Union ministry of home affairs to develop the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, said senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Jewar airport concessionaire -- Zurich International and special purpose vehicle -- the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited had applied for security clearance on January 30 this year.

SP Goyal, principal secretary with UP chief minister’s office (CMO), expressed happiness over this development.

“Glad to share that Zurich Airport International AG has got security clearance for the development of the Noida International Greenfield airport at Jewar,” said Goyal in a tweet.

After the security clearance is given to Zurich International and Yamuna International Airport, the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) will sign concessionaire agreement with the developer.

“Once the agreement is signed, the work at the site will be started to develop the Jewar airport,” said an official from NIAL, requesting anonymity.

The work at the project was scheduled to start by April-end this year.

The UP government, NIAL, Zurich International and others were eagerly waiting for the clearance since January this year.

A special purpose vehicle was formed on the lines of Delhi Intentional Airport Limited (DIAL) in order to start work at the Jewar airport project. The YIAPL will be responsible for the development and the operations of the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar.

On January 1, 2020, the project monitoring and implementation committee had asked Zurich International AG to form a special purpose vehicle before January 31 this year.

“The development of an airport project could not have started before getting the security clearances and the signing of the agreement,” said the official.

NIAL is a UP government agency which was formed to supervise the airport development. Apart from the UP government, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), the Greater Noida authority, as well as the Noida authority, have stakes in the NIAL.