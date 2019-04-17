Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Congress and BJP have both won Akbarpur seat in UP

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 17, 2019 18:45 IST
New Delhi
Ghaziabad India - March 14, 2019: A view of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT), at DM office, in Ghaziabad, India, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The members of the federation of association of apartment owners will request contesting candidates to give affidavits which will include time line of the works which the candidate promises in their area. (Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

The Akbarpur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh came into being after the restructuring of parliamentary constituencies in 2009.

Before delimitation, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had emerged victorious from Akbarpur seat in the 2004 Lok Sabha election. Before 2004, Mayawati had represented the Akbarpur seat twice in 1998 and 1999 in the Lower House.

Raja Ram Pal of the Congress party won the seat in 2009, when the Lok Sabha election was held for the first time after delimitation. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Singh Bhole won the seat in the next election in 2014.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are a few details about the Akbarpur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Akbarpur

Polling date: April 29

2019 candidates: Nisha Sachan (BSP), Devendra Singh Bhole (BJP), Raja Ram Pal (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Devendra Singh Bhole, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 278,997

Runner up name, party: Anil Shukla Warsi, BSP

Number of voters in 2014: 971,375

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 54.92%

Number of women voters in 2014: 790,961

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,792

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:45 IST

