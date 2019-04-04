Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: It’s Congress vs BJP in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh

Chittorgarh is one of 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan, where the BJP’s Chandra Prakash Joshi is the sitting member of Parliament.

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaswant Singh and Congress’ senior leader Girija Vyas have represented the constituency in the past.

Chandra Prakash Joshi will contest once again against Congress leader Gopal Singh Idwa from the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat this year.

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29 and Chittorgarh is one of them. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some facts about the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chittorgarh

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Chandra Prakash Joshi, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 316,857

Runner up name, party: Girija Vyas, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,172,629

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 64.50%

Number of women voters in 2014: 889,575

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,145

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:40 IST