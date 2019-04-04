Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: It’s Congress vs BJP in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh
Chittorgarh is one of 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan, where the BJP’s Chandra Prakash Joshi is the sitting member of Parliament.
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaswant Singh and Congress’ senior leader Girija Vyas have represented the constituency in the past.
Chandra Prakash Joshi will contest once again against Congress leader Gopal Singh Idwa from the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat this year.
Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29 and Chittorgarh is one of them. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.
Here are some facts about the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat:
State: Rajasthan
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chittorgarh
Polling date: April 29
Sitting MP, party: Chandra Prakash Joshi, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 316,857
Runner up name, party: Girija Vyas, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,172,629
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 64.50%
Number of women voters in 2014: 889,575
Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,145
