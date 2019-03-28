Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Trinamool holds Jhargram, once a Left bastion

Jhargram is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal and is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Tribes.

Trinamool Congress’ Uma Soren wrested the Jhargram Lok Sabha seat from Pulin Bihari Baske of the Communist Party of India(Marxist) in the 2014 general election, ending the 42-year-old Left domination.

The ruling Trinamool has fielded Beerbaha Soren from Jhargram in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Polling in the Jhargram Lok Sabha seat will take place on May 12, the sixth round of the seven-phased election. The counting of votes will be carried out on May 23.

State: West Bengal

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jhargram

Polling date: May 12

Sitting MP, party: Uma Saren, Trinamool Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 347,883

Runner up name, party: Pulin Bihari Baske, CPI(M)

Number of voters in 2014: 1,257,613

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 85.26%

Number of women voters in 2014: 721,272

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,973

