Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will BJP win Moradabad the second time?

The Bharatiya Janata Party won from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 2014.

The Congress has won the Moradabad seat five times since general elections were held in 1952. No party other than the Congress has been able to come back on the Moradabad seat for the third time.

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of the BJP is the sitting member of Parliament from Moradabad, which is known for its brass industry, and will contest again this year.

The Congress party has nominated Imran Pratapgarhiya and the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance has fielded ST Hasan from Moradabad in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Moradabad

Polling date: April 23

2019 candidates: Imran Pratapgarhiya (Congress) St Hasan (SP-BSP-RLD), Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh (BJP)

Sitting MP, party: Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 87,504

Runner up name, party: ST Hasan, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,127,965

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 63.65%

Number of women voters in 2014: 810,084

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,709

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 18:02 IST