Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 13, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will BJP win Moradabad the second time?

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 12, 2019 18:02 IST
New Delhi
Moradabad Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Moradabad Profile,Uttar Pradesh General Elections 2019
Indian election officials seal voting machines at a polling station during India's general election in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on April 11, 2019. - Tens of millions of Indians joined nationwide queues on April 11 to give their verdict on nationalist prime minister Narendra Modi as the world's biggest election started amid deadly clashes. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)

The Bharatiya Janata Party won from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 2014.

The Congress has won the Moradabad seat five times since general elections were held in 1952. No party other than the Congress has been able to come back on the Moradabad seat for the third time.

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of the BJP is the sitting member of Parliament from Moradabad, which is known for its brass industry, and will contest again this year.

The Congress party has nominated Imran Pratapgarhiya and the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance has fielded ST Hasan from Moradabad in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are a few details about the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Moradabad

Polling date: April 23

2019 candidates: Imran Pratapgarhiya (Congress) St Hasan (SP-BSP-RLD), Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh (BJP)

Sitting MP, party: Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 87,504

Runner up name, party: ST Hasan, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,127,965

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 63.65%

Number of women voters in 2014: 810,084

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,709

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 18:02 IST

tags

more from constituency watch
trending topics