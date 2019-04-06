Lok Sabha election 2019: Warangal constituency in Telangana

The Warangal Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments -- Station Ghanpur (SC), Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhannapet (SC) and Bhupalapalli.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Kadiyam Srihari won the seat by a margin of nearly four lakhs votes.

Srihari was in 2015 inducted into the state cabinet in 2015 and resigned from the Lok Sabha. In the subsequent by-election, TRS retained the seat and Pasunuri Dayakar emerged victorious with a margin of more than 4 lakh votes.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Warangal Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Warangal

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Kadiyam Srihari, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 392,574

Runner up name, party: Rajaiah Siricilla, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,176,653

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 76%

Number of women voters in 2014: 582,147

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,791

