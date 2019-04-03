Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP repeats its 2014 winner Nihalchand Meghwal from Rajasthan’s Ganganagar constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to repeat its 2014 candidate Nihalchand Meghwal from Ganganagar Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming general elections.

Nihalchand Meghwal had defeated Congress’s Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal in 2014 Lok Sabha elections by nearly three lakh votes.

The Congress has this time picked former MP Bharatram Meghwal as its candidate from the constituency, which goes to polls on May 6.

Sri Ganganagar is also known as ‘The Punjab of Rajasthan’ because the region was primarily inhabited by Punjabi Hindus and Sikhs. The name of the city is after Maharaja Shri Ganga Singh Bahadur who was the king of Bikaner.

Rajasthan goes to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Ganganagar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ganganagar

Polling date: May 6

Sitting MP, party: Nihalchand Meghwal, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 291,741

Runner up name, party: Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,257,361

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 73%

Number of women voters in 2014: 575,743

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1, 890

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 10:28 IST