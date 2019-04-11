Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mahabubabad constituency in Telangana
In Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Congress has again fielded Balaram Naik Porika while the TRS has picked Kavitha Malothu.constituency watch Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:34 IST
The Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008 after a delimitation exercse. It comprises seven assembly segments: Station Ghanpur (SC); Palakurthi; Parkal; Warangal West; Warangal East; Wardhannapet (SC) and Bhupalapalli.
In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Azmeera Seetaram Naik won the seat by nearly 3.5 lakh votes defeating Congress’s P Balram.
In Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Congress has again fielded Balaram Naik Porika while the TRS has picked Kavitha Malothu.
READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019
Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
Here are some details about Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mahabubabad
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Prof. Azmeera Seetaram Naik, TRS
Winning margin in 2014: 34,992
Runner up name, party: P. Balram, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,126,618
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 81%
Number of women voters in 2014: 562,297
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,670
First Published: Apr 11, 2019 14:34 IST