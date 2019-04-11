Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mahabubabad constituency in Telangana

In Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Congress has again fielded Balaram Naik Porika while the TRS has picked Kavitha Malothu.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 11, 2019 14:34 IST
Hindustan Times
The Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008 after a delimitation exercse. It comprises seven assembly segments: Station Ghanpur (SC); Palakurthi; Parkal; Warangal West; Warangal East; Wardhannapet (SC) and Bhupalapalli.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Azmeera Seetaram Naik won the seat by nearly 3.5 lakh votes defeating Congress’s P Balram.

In Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Congress has again fielded Balaram Naik Porika while the TRS has picked Kavitha Malothu.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mahabubabad

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Prof. Azmeera Seetaram Naik, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 34,992

Runner up name, party: P. Balram, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,126,618

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 81%

Number of women voters in 2014: 562,297

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,670

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 14:34 IST

