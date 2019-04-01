Lok Sabha elections 2019: Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib constituency may see multi-cornered fight

The Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency came into existence as a part of the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in 2008.

No party has returned to power in the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency and is considered as Punjab’s most contentious seat.

In the first general election held in 2009 after delimitation, Ravneet Singh Bittu of the Congress party won against the Shiromani Akal Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema. Prem Singh Chandumajra of the SAD was elected in the next Lok Sabha election in 2014. He had defeated senior Congress leader Ambika Soni from the seat, which is in Rupnagar district and one of the holiest places of the Sikhs.

The fight in the seat might turn into a multi-cornered contest with the Congress, SAD, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) SAD (Taksali), the breakaway Akali faction, and others fielding their candidates.

Voting will be held on May 19, the last phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. The result will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details about the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat:

State: Punjab

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Anandpur Sahib

Polling date: May 19

Sitting MP, party: Prem Singh Chandumajra, SAD

Winning margin in 2014: 23,697

Runner up name, party: Ambika Soni, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,086,563

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 69.44%

Number of women voters in 2014: 747,535

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,831

