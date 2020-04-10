Covid-19 lockdown: Cops turn counsellors for denizens

coronavirus-crisis

When everyone in the country has been asked to remain indoors during lockdown, and is receiving all the gyan in the world on how to deal with social isolation, it’s mostly the cops that you get see on the roads. And it’s the men in uniform who aren’t just maintaining law and order but also doubling up as counsellors to help people stay safe and sane amid the coronavirus scare.

Mitali Khuranna, a resident of Delhi’s Moti Bagh, says, “I live alone with my house help; my kids are settled in London. So, when the lockdown was announced, I was so scared about the whole scenario that I called on the Delhi Police helpline number for senior citizens, and was directed to a personnel at the Covid-19 helpline. And I must say that the cop on the phone were really patient, heard me, and even asked me if I needed them to visit my place. It’s satisfying to know that someone is there for me.”

There have been instances of people, who had stocked up ration in their homes much before the lockdown was announced, also calling the cops out of panic. Asif Mohd Ali, DCP Licensing — who is heading the Covid-19 helpline of Delhi Police — says, “Many want to store maximum ration in their houses. We told them there is nothing to worry. And our beat officers are even meeting the senior citizens who feel depressed and alone at home in these times. We have clearly briefed our staff to be gentle and caring towards the people who are already in a state of panic right now.”

The 24X7 helpline number issued by the Delhi Police (011-23469526) received a total of 10,352 calls from the day the lockdown was announced till April 3. And there are also personal interactions that the cops on beat have been having with public in general. Ali adds, “Our role has evolved from just being cops who look after law and order to be counsellors. A few days back, we got a call on the helpline where a family wanted to take their relative’s body to their hometown in Bihar, for cremation. We met them, and made them understand the whole scenario where all of us are expected to follow social distancing, and then we helped them cremate the body in Delhi itself.”

Besides, don’t be surprised if you see cops distributing food packets to the needy. Prahlad Singh, SHO, Barakhamba, says, “We have been distributing food packets during the day and night time, to the daily wage labourers who hail mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. While distributing food we even explain them the concept of maintaining social distance and how important it is to not to go back to their home town in this situation. Aur hum unko roz samjhate hain, taki unko iski gambheerta samajh aaye.”

