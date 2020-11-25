e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Niti releases compendium on Covid practices by states/UTs

The compendium was released by Niti Aayog member V K Paul and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

coronavirus-crisis Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
The compendium was released by Niti Aayog member V K Paul and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
The compendium was released by Niti Aayog member V K Paul and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.(ANI)
         

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Wednesday released a compendium of practices that states and union territories have adopted for containing and managing the outbreak of coronavirus.

The compendium was released by Niti Aayog member V K Paul and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

“While there is much to be gained by learning from global practices for tackling the pandemic, it is equally important to take note of practices that are grounded in our realities.

 “Instead of expecting every state to reinvent the wheel, dissemination of such practices allows them to learn from each other and help find solutions to common problems,” Kant said in the foreword.          The government think tank in a statement said it reached out to all states and union territories by email and telephonically, requesting them to share any practices that they believe had been useful for Covid-19 mitigation and management.         The statement further said the practices in the compendium have been arranged under six sections - public health and clinical response, governance mechanisms, digital health, integrated model,  welfare of migrants and other vulnerable groups, and other practices.

According to the statement, practices adopted by states/UTs in the fight against Covid-19 range from preparation of comprehensive route maps for contact tracing to operationalization of mobile vans for testing and providing essential health services to the doorsteps of people.

tags
top news
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Chopra names batsman who can ‘even score a double hundred in ODIs’
Chopra names batsman who can ‘even score a double hundred in ODIs’
GST invoices fraud: ‘Mastermind’ who created 115 fake firms among 59 arrested
GST invoices fraud: ‘Mastermind’ who created 115 fake firms among 59 arrested
Germany: Car painted with slogans crashes into Chancellor Merkel’s office gate
Germany: Car painted with slogans crashes into Chancellor Merkel’s office gate
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In