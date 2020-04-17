Covid-19 crisis threatens survival of F&B industry

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:55 IST

To ensure that there is no overcrowding, as a precaution to resist the spreading of the novel coronavirus, Section 144 was imposed in all cities of Maharashtra from Monday, March 23. This seemed to be the final blow to the already crumbling state of the restaurant industry in Mumbai. Ever since the city’s first positive case was reported, there seemed to be a decrease in the number of diners. “There was a 50% fall in demand in the initial stages of the outbreak,” says Mihir Desai, founder and owner of Corum Hospitality Pvt Ltd. Annie Bafna, owner, The Nutcracker, says initially people were taking care and staying home but were comfortable with ordering food online. “However, as the crisis has grown we can see the impact on deliveries as well, where people are opting to eat at home. We saw a fall of 50% in delivery orders in the past week,” she adds.

While most restaurants opted to shut down before the announcement was made on Monday, now that entire city is on lockdown, and restaurants shut indefinitely, owners are worried about the very survival of eateries. “Hospitality can’t work from home. There are some that might not be able to reopen again. It’s going to have a much longer impact than just 2 weeks of shutting. The restaurant industry will suffer for months together,” frets Aakriti Agarwal, chief executive officer and co-owner, Thirsty City 127.

Riyaaz Amlani, managing director of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd and former president, NRAI, feels “the very survival of the restaurant industry is being called into question not just in India, but across the world”. “.The F&B industry has not seen anything like this in recent memory. There’s no doubt that the impact is going to be extremely severe. The restaurant industry is in complete lockdown currently, which means there are no revenues coming in. If the government steps in immediately, then we can actually curtail losses in the short term.”

In lieu of the thought, the NRAI has reportedly written to the Finance Minister requesting help from the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The association has demanded some pay to cover marginal employees working in this sector, deferment of all statutory dues at the central and state level, restoration of the input tax credit on GST and moratorium on bank loans.

“What we have sought on the immediate basis are essentially the measures that can spare us cash flows to support our employees, our marginal farmers and small-time suppliers during the times of such unprecedented crisis. As we fight a grim battle for our mere survival, what we seek right now is some help from the Government to ensure that kitchen fires continue to burn in the households of our employee,” said Anurag Katriar, president of NRAI and executive director of deGustibus Hospitality.

In the face of such a crisis, however, the owners haven’t forgotten the crux of the issue. Arjun Raj Kher, brand head of Hitchki and Bayroute, says, “Looking at the current scenario, what people are going through is much more serious and they need all the support. Though these are testing times for the industry, it is secondary amid the circumstances. However, we will definitely need the support from the government once everything is under control. Right now, what is more important that we fight back together and ensure that everyone in the country is safe.”