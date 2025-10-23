1 in 1.31 lakh chances; India's toss curse continues as Shubman Gill unable to undo Rohit Sharma's misfortune

India’s bad luck with the toss continues. In the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, Shubman Gill lost the toss and extended India’s toss loss streak to 17. The streak began on November 19, 2023, at the World Cup final in Ahmedabad, when Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins won the toss against Rohit Sharma. Nearly two years have passed since then, and India have not won a single toss in ODIs. Shubman Gill with the rest of the Indian team(AFP)

The rarity of the event

Each toss comes with a 50-50 chance. The chance of one of India’s unique streaks is (1/2)^17 = 1/1,31,072, which is equivalent to 0.0007629%. To park that in real-world comparisons, the chances of getting the first three cards from a freshly shuffled deck as Ace of Spades, King of Spades, and Queen of Spades in that exact order are about 1 in 1,32,600, or the chances of rolling a six seven times in a row on a fair die are about 1 in 2,79,936.

What the record says

India had surpassed the all-time record in March as they overtook the Netherlands’ record of losing 11 consecutive tosses in ODIs. The Indian streak that started with Rohit Sharma has spanned across multiple captains.

Notably, Australia won the toss in Adelaide and put India to bat. This is after the same happened during the coin flip in the first ODI of the series at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

When did India last win a toss in ODIs?

The last ODI toss that India have won was in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Since then, India have not been able to call the coin flip right.

Toss wins do not ensure you win; they just allow you to take better advantage of the playing conditions. However, India will be happy with the fact that they have a win percentage of 62.5 during this period. Winning 10 out of the 16 ODIs despite losing the toss proves that the team is ready for all kinds of challenges and tries to put up a fight irrespective of the conditions.