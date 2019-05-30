2019 Cricket World Cup, England vs South Africa: Eoin Morgan breaks England’s all-time ODI record

England captain Eoin Morgan created history as soon as he walked out for the toss of the ICC World Cup 2019 opener between England and South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

Morgan, who originally hails from Ireland, became the first to play 200 ODIs for England. Morgan had already broken Paul Collingwood’s (197 ODIs) record of most caps for England during the recently-concluded five-match series against Pakistan.

On Thursday, in the opening match of World Cup 2019, Morgan completed his double century for England.

Morgan also has the best win percentage for England, having won 113 of his 199 ODIs so far.

Morgan has played 221 ODIs in his career so far out of which 21 were for Ireland.

However, there was no luck for him during the toss as South Africa captain Faf du Plessis called it right and asked England to bat first.

England included fast bowler Liam Plunkett and Jofra Acher, with Tom Curran and Mark Wood missing out.

“We would have looked to do the same, just preferring chasing. The wicket looks really good. The balance we’ve gone with is for South Africa so hopefully it is the right one. Mark Wood has trained fully and is available for selection, but unfortunately he’s missed out,” said England captain Morgan.

“The favourites tag sits with us comfortably. It’s been a collective drive for us. I much prefer going in as favourites,” Morgan added.

South Africa, on the other hand, omitted allrounder Chris Morris, with Dwayne Pretorius selected.

“A 10.30 am start at The Oval -- if there’s anything in the wicket, it’ll be in the first hour. We’ve got some fantastic fast bowlers and we’re hoping it’ll be a great occasion today,” said Du Plessis.

