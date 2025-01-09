4wd, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4: Tamil Nadu star displays sensational hitting in 29-run over at Vijay Hazare Trophy vs Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan delivered a breathtaking display of batting during their pre-quarterfinal match against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 on Thursday, smashing six consecutive boundaries off Rajasthan’s Aman Shekhawat, taking the attack to the opposition from the very outset. N Jagadeesan smashes 6 fours in an over(X)

The over began with Shekhawat conceding five wides on the first ball, before Jagadeesan got off the mark with a thick outside edge that flew over the slip cordon for a boundary. He then found his rhythm, hitting a perfect drive to point for a second consecutive four.

Shekhawat responded by short-pitching the third delivery, and Jagadeesan pounced, sending it towards third man for a third boundary in a row. He continued his onslaught, cutting the fourth ball to deep point for another four, before pulling the fifth delivery to deep square leg.

The right-handed batter completed his remarkable feat with a fine leg boundary on the final ball, registering six consecutive fours in the over and a total of 29 runs off it.

Watch:

This explosive batting onslaught helped Tamil Nadu make a blistering start, racing to 39 runs in the first two overs of the chase. Jagadeesan finished with an impressive 65 off 52 balls, while Vijay Shankar (49 off 69) also played a valuable hand.

However, despite their fiery start, Tamil Nadu could not maintain the momentum, ultimately falling short in their pursuit of 268. They were bowled out for 248 in 47.1 overs, losing the match by 19 runs.

Rajasthan’s bowlers rallied after Jagadeesan's assault, with Shekhawat finishing with figures of 3/60 in 8.1 overs. Aniket Choudhary (2/40) and Kukna Ajay Singh (2/59) also chipped in with key wickets.

Earlier, Rajasthan, put in to bat first, were dismissed for 267 in 47.3 overs. Abhijeet Tomar played a standout role for Rajasthan, scoring a brilliant 111 off 125 balls, his fourth List A century. Alongside him, captain Mahipal Lomror made a useful 60 off 49 balls, and Kartik Sharma added 35 runs from 28 balls.

In response, Tamil Nadu’s bowling attack was led by Varun Chakravarthy, who claimed exceptional figures of 5/62 in nine overs. Sai Kishore (2/49) and Sandeep Warrier (2/38) also played important roles, but Rajasthan's total proved to be a tough chase for Tamil Nadu.