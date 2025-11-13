5 stalwarts retired, 5 dropped, only 1 man standing: Story of the longest gap between two Kolkata Tests since 1948

Test cricket returns to the iconic Eden Gardens after six long years, rekindling the magic of Kolkata’s cricketing cathedral. The third-largest cricket stadium in the world and often hailed as the Mecca of Indian cricket, Eden has witnessed countless epics across eras, from Pelé’s exhibition match for New York Cosmos against Mohun Bagan in 1977 to the famous ‘Follow-on Test’ of 2001, when VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid’s marathon stand ended Australia’s reign. Now, another chapter awaits as India take on reigning World Test Champions South Africa from November 14. Eden Gardens is set to host a Test match after six years

The six-year gap marks Eden Gardens’ longest wait for a Test match, its last hosting duty dating back to 2019, the historic pink-ball encounter against Bangladesh that was introduced in India. For a venue that has staged 42 Tests, more than any other in the country, such an extended lull is unprecedented. Not since 1948 has Eden gone this long without witnessing the red-ball spectacle; the gap has rarely stretched beyond three years since independence.

Much, however, has changed in these six years. From the backroom staff to the playing XI, Indian cricket has undergone a quiet transformation. Five stalwarts, including former captain Virat Kohli, have retired from the format, while five others have slipped out of contention. Of that 2019 lineup, only one player remains, the lone bridge between Eden’s pink-ball past and its new chapter.

Who were part of the 2019 Test squad?

The Indian team that took the field for the Kolkata Test, or, more precisely, the 2019 series against Bangladesh, was among the most formidable line-ups the country had assembled in recent memory. It was a side brimming with experience and firepower, featuring a star-studded batting order and a bowling unit capable of dismantling opponents on any surface.

Fresh off their historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia under Ravi Shastri’s stewardship, India entered the Eden Gardens Test with swagger. Rohit Sharma opened alongside Mayank Agarwal, followed by the seasoned trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Wriddhiman Saha donned the gloves, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin lending all-round balance.

Even at home, India resisted the temptation of spin-heavy tactics, opting instead for a full-strength pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, a decision that proved decisive. The fast bowlers accounted for 19 of the 20 wickets in a commanding innings-and-46-run victory, while captain Kohli headlined the contest with a masterful century, backed by fluent fifties from Pujara and Rahane.

Ravindra Jadeja - the last-man standing

In the six years since that last Test at Eden Gardens, the Indian dressing room has undergone a complete transformation. Kohli, Rohit, Pujara, Saha, and Ashwin have all bid farewell to Test cricket, while Agarwal, Rahane, Umesh, Shami, and Ishant have drifted out of the selectors’ radar.

Only one man bridges the two eras, Jadeja. When India take the field against South Africa on Friday, the Saurashtra all-rounder will stand as the lone survivor from that 2019 pink-ball Test side.

There is, however, a small caveat. Three other members of that squad, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav, remain part of the current setup, but none featured in the playing XI back then. Along with Hanuma Vihari, they watched from the sidelines as history unfolded at the iconic Eden Gardens.