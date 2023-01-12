'A coach from rival team comes to you and...': Pakistan pacer's unheard Rahul Dravid story, reveals touching gesture

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday. Widely regarded as one of the best batters of his generation, Dravid represented India in 162 Tests and 344 ODIs, and is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in the longest format of the game. The former India captain, nicknamed ‘The Wall’ due to his incredible defensive abilities with the bat, has many fans around the world and one of them – Pakistan's pacer Shahnawaz Dahani – took to his official Twitter account to post a sweet birthday wish for Dravid.

The India great is known for his humble and reserved nature and Dahani shared an interaction with Dravid as he wished the Indian men's head coach on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the most humble Person, Sir #RahulDravid. Here is Story behind this picture. I was in a restaurant having dinner with some friends in Brisbane, Australia during (the) world cup. Sir Rahul Dravid entered in same restaurant where he saw me… before going to find a seat for himself he came to me & met us all with lot of respect & love, we all got pictures with him,” Dahani revealed.

"Just Imagine a Coach of a rival team & wall of cricket sir Rahul Dravid comes to say hello to you & your friends. That day I learnt a lesson "Humility is key to success" #RahulDravid," wrote Dahani further.

Dahani was one of Pakisan's standby players for the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. He has represented the national team in two ODIs and 11 T20Is so far, having last made an appearance for the side in October 2022 against New Zealand in the shortest format.

Dravid, meanwhile, is currently with the Indian team as it takes on Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series. India made a winning start to the year under Dravid's coaching when the side defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the T20Is.

