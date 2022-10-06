'A man called Waqar had missed out due to back injury': Jadeja draws unique '30-year' parallel between India, Pakistan

Team India departed for Australia for the T20 World Cup in the early morning hours of Thursday. A 14-member squad flew Down Under, as premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with an injury; his replacement will be announced in the next few days. Bumrah's absence came as a major blow to Team India as the 28-year-old fast bowler is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous pacers in the format. Earlier, India also faced a setback in September when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out with a knee injury.

While Indian fans fret over Bumrah's absence, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja made an attempt to provide some respite for the supporters. During a conversation on Cricbuzz following the third and final T20I of the series against South Africa, Jadeja talked about Bumrah's absence in detail; he stated that the fast bowler hadn't been a part of most T20Is for India this year but the side produced impressive performances nonetheless.

“We played very few games with Jasprit Bumrah, and India still managed to do well. From that point of view, India shouldn't have that much of a problem. Of course, you cannot replace Bumrah, not even try to go close to that, because he is so special that you will miss him,” Jadeja said.

The former India star, then, drew a unique parallel between India's situation and that of Pakistan's from 30 years ago, ahead of the 1992 ODI World Cup. Pakistan had lifted the trophy under the captaincy of Imran Khan.

“Just to give you an assurance, (especially) to people who are young. 30 years ago, there was another World Cup in Australia in 1992. The team that won the World Cup had a similar thing happening to them. A man called Waqar Younis in that period was the finest bowler in that format, just like Bumrah. He was a very attacking bowler. He missed out on the World Cup just before that with a back injury, very similar to Bumrah. But at the end of the day, Pakistan happened to win the World Cup,” Jadeja said.

“I'm hoping that happens to India as well. 30 years later, back to Australia. Last time it was our neighbours, this time, it might come to us,” the former India cricketer further said.

