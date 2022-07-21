‘People might spend a lot of money on him’: Ex-IND batter makes big prediction about Suresh Raina's comeback

Suresh Raina, who is among the leading performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was among the few marquee players who went unsold in the mega auctions last year. The left-handed batter, who announced his retirement from international cricket, was listed under the base price of ₹2 crore but neither of the ten franchises showed interest in roping former Chennai Super Kings star.

Despite going unsold, fans hoped Raina would eventually be drafted by some team as a replacement, however that too never happened. Instead ‘Mr. IPL' made his debut behind the mic and was part of the elite commentary panel. Now with franchise cricket booming and IPL owners splurging money into the new domestic T20 league in South Africa, Raina could be among the players in demand feels former India cricketer Aakash Chopra.

IPL owners or co-owners have acquired all the six franchises that will take part in the soon-to-be-launched T20 tournament in South Africa and Chopra believes this could work in Raina's favour. "When Indian franchises buy all six teams in the CSA T20 league, it becomes a totally Indian league. Indian franchises are there in the UAE T20 league as well. If it keeps growing like this, franchises might want their players to play in different places. I actually see Suresh Raina play," Chopra said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

"I see some of the Indian players playing in these leagues very soon. Those who are not playing in the IPL, they are all available, but Raina is a very interesting case. A lot of people might want to spend a lot of money on him," he added.

