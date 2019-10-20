e-paper
‘Aap ki baat hi niraali hai bhrata,’ Virender Sehwag’s epic replies to B’day wishes wins internet

Virender Sehwag birthday: Former India opener Virender Sehwag won the internet with witty replies to wishes on his 41st birthday.

cricket Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag turned 41 on Sunday (October 20,2019)
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag turned 41 on Sunday (October 20,2019)(PTI)
         

Whether with the bat or on Twitter, few can match the standards set by former India opener Virender Sehwag. It was therefore, not at all a surprise when Virender Sehwag’s replies created more stir than the birthday wishes reserved for him. Sehwag, who turned 41 on Sunday, gave witty replies to the likes of VVS Laxman, Mayank Agarwal, BCCI and Star Sports.

“Special birthday wishes to a special friend Virender Sehwag May your birthday be sprinkled with fun and laughter. Have a great day and year ahead Bratha ,“ wrote VVS Laxman to which Sehwag replied, “Aapki baat hi niraali hai Bhrata, Jalwe aaj bhi kaaayam hain aapke. Many thanks for your special wishes.”

 

“Thank you for the constant motivation. And of course - the laughs,” wished India opener Mayank Agarwal. Sehwag then replied with, “Thanks Mayank. Now you are the one motivating me and many lovers of the game on how to have the hunger to score runs when opportunity strikes. Best wishes always.”

 

The best was however reserved for BCCI itself. The Indian cricket board was one of the firsts to wish Sehwag as soon as the clock struck 12 and Sehwag couldn’t help but praise the timing of BCCI’s tweet. “It’s all about timing and what a timing , sharp at mid night with the video upload! Many thanks,” tweeted Sehwag.

 

 

 

 

 

Some unique Sehwag records

Virender Sehwag is the only Indian to hit two triple hundreds.

He is the only batsman to reach his triple hundred with a six.

Sehwag has hit the 1st ball of the India innings for a four or six — 21 times (started with a six at SCG in 2004).

Sehwag is also the first batsman in Test history to be out in the 90s, 190s & 290s.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 12:26 IST

