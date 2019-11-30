Aaron Finch has his say on who is tougher to face between R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

cricket

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 15:10 IST

India spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are regarded as two of the finest bowlers in world cricket currently. The duo have masterminded numerous victories for India and are often unplayable on home soil in the longest format. Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch has now weighed into the question who is more lethal among the two Indian bowlers. Finch started a Q&A session on social media and fans were quick to ask him questions regarding variety of issues. Finch’s post read: “Q&A time if anyone is interested...fire away!!”

Q&A time if anyone is interested...fire away!! — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) November 29, 2019

One Twitter used asked: “Facing Ashwin or jadeja, which is more difficult???”

Facing Ashwin or jadeja, which is more difficult??? — Ayush Aman #AshwinBhaktForever (@AyushAsh99_23) November 29, 2019

To this, Finch replied: “Both have difficult challenges. Ashwin can spin it big with a lot of variation. Jadeja always challenges the stumps and your defence.”

Both have difficult challenges. Ashwin can spin it big with a lot of variation. Jadeja always challenges the stumps and your defence https://t.co/61u2L99Ks9 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) November 29, 2019

Finch was also asked about the toughest bowler that he has faced so far in his career. The right-hander came up with two names: “Ajmal and Murali.”

Ajmal and Murali https://t.co/39S0z6Gpjh — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) November 29, 2019

Finch may have done well to connect with fans on social media but it wasn’t all hunky dory for him on the field as he suffered a blow to his head during Victoria’s Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales at the MCG on Saturday. The right-handed batter suffered delayed concussion and thus had to be substituted out with Travis Dean coming in as his replacement for the remainder of the match, reports cricket.com.au.

Finch, who was fielding at short leg, was struck on his helmet when Steve O’Keefe played a flick off James Pattinson during the first session on Day 2 of the match.

The 33-year-old was assessed on the ground immediately and continued fielding after he was cleared by doctor Trevor James. However, Cricket Victoria said he experienced “delayed concussion symptoms” during the Lunch break.

Dean, who replaced Finch, was batting for his Premier Cricket side Footscray at Windy Hill in Melbourne’s north-west when he was told he needed to retire his innings and drive to the MCG.