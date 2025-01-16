Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Abhishek Nayar under scanner after AUS tour, likely to be around until retirement of influential senior player: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 16, 2025 05:49 PM IST

With BCCI having doubt over Abhishek Nayar's potential, Sitanshu Kotak, who has the trust of the players, has been added to the Indian coaching set-up.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, reportedly named former Saurashtra batter Sitanshu Kotak as India's news batting coach ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against England at home and the Champions Trophy next month. However, the appointment largely happened after assistant coach Abhishek Nayar reportedly came under the scanner following India's dreadful batting performance during the tour of Australia.

:India's Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar, during practice session(HT_PRINT)
:India's Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar, during practice session(HT_PRINT)

BCCI did not name a specialist batting coach under Gautam Gambhir, and hence, the former India opener and assistant coach Nayar focussed on the batters since their appointment last year. However, Indian batters were found wanting on the technical front in the home series against New Zealand and in Australia, which sparked major criticism, especially from batting legend Sunil Gavaskar after the end of the Sydney Test. He had questioned the role of the Indian support staff by saying that they should be held accountable for the persistent technical issues of players like Virat Kohli.

A report in the PTI said that Nayar, a former Mumbai stalwart, is under scrutiny following India's debacle in the two series. It further said that Nayar is only likely to be part of the Indian coaching set-up till an influential senior player, who had a say in his appointment, is a part of the team. However, the report did not reveal the name of the player.

Why was Sitanshu Kotak appointed?

The 52-year-old has long been part of the National Cricket Academy as its batting coach, and in the last four years, he also served as the India A coach, with his most recent assignment being the tour of Australia.

With BCCI having doubt over Nayar's potential, Kotak, who has the trust of the players, has been added to the coaching set-up.

"It is clear that Abhishek Nayar's expertise isn't helping the players. Kotak has been a specialist batting coach for a lengthy period of time and has also got the trust of the players," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that this could be a one-off appointment as away series against England is still some time away in June. Kotak's first assignment will be the five-match T20I series at home against England, starting January 22.

"We have an India A shadow tour and Kotak normally handles the A team. He is a qualified Level 3 coach and has assisted VVS Laxman in the past and was also the head coach when India toured Ireland last year. Since he is NCA staff, he can be put anywhere," the source added.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On