Abhishek Nayar under scanner after AUS tour, likely to be around until retirement of influential senior player: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, reportedly named former Saurashtra batter Sitanshu Kotak as India's news batting coach ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against England at home and the Champions Trophy next month. However, the appointment largely happened after assistant coach Abhishek Nayar reportedly came under the scanner following India's dreadful batting performance during the tour of Australia. :India's Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar, during practice session(HT_PRINT)

BCCI did not name a specialist batting coach under Gautam Gambhir, and hence, the former India opener and assistant coach Nayar focussed on the batters since their appointment last year. However, Indian batters were found wanting on the technical front in the home series against New Zealand and in Australia, which sparked major criticism, especially from batting legend Sunil Gavaskar after the end of the Sydney Test. He had questioned the role of the Indian support staff by saying that they should be held accountable for the persistent technical issues of players like Virat Kohli.

A report in the PTI said that Nayar, a former Mumbai stalwart, is under scrutiny following India's debacle in the two series. It further said that Nayar is only likely to be part of the Indian coaching set-up till an influential senior player, who had a say in his appointment, is a part of the team. However, the report did not reveal the name of the player.

Why was Sitanshu Kotak appointed?

The 52-year-old has long been part of the National Cricket Academy as its batting coach, and in the last four years, he also served as the India A coach, with his most recent assignment being the tour of Australia.

With BCCI having doubt over Nayar's potential, Kotak, who has the trust of the players, has been added to the coaching set-up.

"It is clear that Abhishek Nayar's expertise isn't helping the players. Kotak has been a specialist batting coach for a lengthy period of time and has also got the trust of the players," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that this could be a one-off appointment as away series against England is still some time away in June. Kotak's first assignment will be the five-match T20I series at home against England, starting January 22.

"We have an India A shadow tour and Kotak normally handles the A team. He is a qualified Level 3 coach and has assisted VVS Laxman in the past and was also the head coach when India toured Ireland last year. Since he is NCA staff, he can be put anywhere," the source added.