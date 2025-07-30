Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Abhishek Sharma becomes World No.1 in T20Is, joins Kohli, Suryakumar; Pant rewarded for gritty fifty through fracture

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 02:41 pm IST

Abhishek Sharma became just the third Indian to achieve a phenomenal feat in the shortest format of the game.

Abhishek Sharma has climbed to the pinnacle of T20I batting, becoming only the third Indian men’s player to hold the No.1 spot in the ICC rankings for batters. The 24-year-old left-hander has dethroned Australia's Travis Head for the position. His rise marks a significant moment in Indian white-ball cricket, as he joins the elite company of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, two modern-day giants who previously held the same position.

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the 5th T20I match against England, at Wankhede Stadium earlier this year(Surjeet Yadav)
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the 5th T20I match against England, at Wankhede Stadium earlier this year(Surjeet Yadav)

Abhishek burst onto the international scene last year with a blistering T20I century against Zimbabwe, but it’s his consistency since then that’s propelled him to the top. Head, who had overtaken Suryakumar during the 2024 T20 World Cup, had retained the top position for over a year but missed Australia’s recent series in the Caribbean. That opened the door for Abhishek.

Tilak Varma remains third in the T20I batting rankings, while captain Suryakumar remains sixth.

Also read: Will India play against Pakistan in WCL 2025 semifinal? Sponsor, player comments place knock-out match in jeopardy

While Abhishek made headlines in T20Is, it was a significant week for India’s Test stars as well.

India’s fight in Manchester, where they batted five sessions and dominated the English bowling attack to secure a draw, also saw gains in the latest ICC Test rankings. Rishabh Pant, who continues to battle injury, moved up one spot to seventh after his gritty half-century. Ravindra Jadeja reached a new career-high batting rating, moving five places to 29th after his unbeaten century in the second innings. Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah remains unchallenged at No.1.

While Shubman Gill remains ninth in the rankings after a century in the second innings of the Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal slipped three places to eighth.

Root at top in Tests

Ben Stokes and Joe Root made notable progress for England. Stokes rose eight spots to joint 34th in the batting rankings and climbed to third among Test all-rounders. Root, however, remains the standout.

His 150 at Old Trafford has widened his lead at the top of the Test batting charts and helped him overtake Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history.

Ben Duckett also re-entered the top 10 after jumping five places to 10th thanks to his 94 at Old Trafford.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
News / Cricket News / Abhishek Sharma becomes World No.1 in T20Is, joins Kohli, Suryakumar; Pant rewarded for gritty fifty through fracture
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On