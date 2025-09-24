Abhishek Sharma in Ajit Agarkar's radar for Australia ODI tour as Rohit Sharma’s spot under fresh spotlight: Report

Abhishek Sharma's impressive start to his T20I career, including his stellar show in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, has put him on the selection committee's radar for the upcoming tour of Australia. If speculations are believed to be true, the left-handed batter could well earn his ODI call-up for the three-match series against Australia, starting October 19. India will also play five T20Is following the 50-over contest. India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half century during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between India and Pakistan(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

According to a report in the Times of India, Abhishek has impressed the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and fellow members of the selection committee with his exploits in T20I cricket. In the ongoing Asia Cup, he has been India's best performer, scoring 173 runs in four matches - the most by any batter in the tournament - at a staggering strike rate of 208.43.

Besides his batting prowess, what also makes Abhishek a perfect fit in the Gautam Gambhir set-up has been his bowling ability. In 12 bowling innings as a part-time off-spinner, which includes an over each in the Asia Cup group-stage matches against Pakistan and Oman, Abhishek has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.09. Moreover, he has been seen bowling for countless hours in the nets. More recently, in a bid to help vice-captain and good friend Shubman Gill counter his vulnerability against spin, he accompanied the batter to an optional net session only as a bowler.

Rohit Sharma's spot under fresh spotlight

With Abhishek in the fray, the bigger question remains who will make way for the batter in the line-up. And India will have 27 games to decide on their final squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

If India are to stick to the Gill-Abhishek combination for the ODIs, just like in the T20Is, it would leave a major question mark on the future of Rohit Sharma. Not to forget, it would also dent Yashasvi Jaiswal's prospects in the format. The left-hander, who failed to make the T20I squad for the Asia Cup last month, had made his debut in ODI cricket earlier this year against England in Nagpur.

If the selectors do persist with Rohit for the Australia tour, Abhishek could be picked as a back-up option — a move that could also indicate the management’s long-term plans for the 2027 marquee event.