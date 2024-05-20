Abhishek Sharma tipped to represent India across all three formats: ‘He has got Lara-esque and Yuvraj-type swing’

Abhishek Sharma has turned out to be one of the brightest prospects for Indian cricket after his splendid show with the bat during the ongoing IPL season. Abhishek has been playing with a fearless batting approach, which is the need of the hour in modern-day cricket. The Indian team is also in search of players who can attack the bowlers from the word go, and Abhishek fits the bill perfectly. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma has smashed 467 runs in 13 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 209.41 (ANI)

The left-handed opener has smashed 467 runs in 13 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 209.41 - the highest amongst the players with over 400 runs this season. With his explosive show, he has formed a solid pair with Travis Head at Sunrisers Hyderabad to get the job done for their side at the top.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that Abhishek has the potential to represent India in the coming months and replicate the story of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"If you go back to the story of Yashasvi Jaiswal, he jumped the rails quickly through the IPL and the Indian side. Been a revelation in Test match cricket. Probably early to say this, but Abhishek could do exactly the same," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

The former English skipper hailed Abhishek's technical attributes and compared him with the likes of legendary left-handed batters like Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh.

"He could easily do the same across all three formats. His technical side is excellent. He has got Brian Lara-esque and Yuvraj Singh-type swing of the willow," he added.

Abhishek made his IPL debut in 2018, but it took him some time to display his full potential, and there is no stopping him this season. The left-handed batter has slammed 41 sixes thus far - most this season.

Vaughan suggested that Abhishek isn't far from making his India debut and touted him to become an instant star like Jaiswal.

"Yashasvi has been a wonderful story, you don't see many like that. Just arrive on the international stage and look like they have been playing for 15 years. But I think Abhishek isn't far off," said Vaughan.

"When you think about how much talent has and how many great Indian batters are there in the IPL and he is top of the tree. Fantastic," said Vaughan.