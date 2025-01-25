Menu Explore
Abhishek Sharma twists ankle during training, India receive body blow ahead of 2nd T20I vs England

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 25, 2025 06:13 AM IST

Abhishek Sharma twisted his ankle during training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He is now doubtful for the 2nd T20I against England.

Opening batter Abhishek Sharma, who hit a whirlwind 79 against England in the T20I series opener, is doubtful for the second T20I of the five-match series. As per Indian Express, the young left-handed batter twisted his ankle during training on Friday evening at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Abhishek Sharma twisted his ankle during training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He is now doubtful for the 2nd T20I against England. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI01_24_2025_000399B)(PTI)
Abhishek Sharma twisted his ankle during training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He is now doubtful for the 2nd T20I against England. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI01_24_2025_000399B)(PTI)

According to the report, the 24-year-old was in a lot of pain and was immediately attended to by the physio. Abhishek Sharma did not come out to bat during the net session.

He was also spotted limping, raising questions about his participation in the second T20I on Saturday. The left-handed dasher was the pick of the Indian batters in the first match, hitting 79 runs off just 34 balls. His innings was studded with 5 fours and 8 sixes.

Abhishek's knock helped India chase down 133 inside 13 overs with seven wickets in hand. If the batter is ruled out of the second T20I, it would be interesting to see who opens with Sanju Samson.

There is no backup opener in the squad, and if Abhishek Sharma is indeed ruled out, then one among Dhruv Jurel or Tilak Varma could open the batting.

Will Shami get a chance?

Mohammed Shami, who warmed the bench in the first T20I, bowled steadily at the nets, as per the Indian Express report. However, he bowled with a shortened run-up with a knee brace.

The pacer is match-fit but he wasn't played in the first T20I because of India's combination preference. India fielded just one frontline pacer in Kolkata, Arshdeep Singh.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya shared the new ball with Arshdeep Singh. The hosts played Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi as the frontline spinners.

England weren't able to tackle the Indian spinners, so it looks likely that the Indian management opts to go in with the same bowling combination in Chennai as well.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
