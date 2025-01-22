Abhishek Sharma zeroes in on 'team environment' in 'special mention' for coach Gambhir, Suryakumar after win vs England

Abhishek Sharma’s sensational 34-ball 79 played a pivotal role in India’s dominant seven-wicket victory over England in the first T20I on Wednesday. The power-hitting display, which included five fours and eight sixes, was a masterclass in aggressive batting, with Abhishek reaching his half-century off just 20 balls. Kolkata, Jan 22 (ANI): India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the 1st T20I match against England, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Sudipta Banerjee)

His fearless approach left England’s bowlers helpless, and he showcased a full array of shots – flicking one over fine leg reminiscent of Yuvraj Singh, uppercutting for a six over third man, and finishing off the over with a straight-driven boundary.

Reacting to his innings in the post-match chat with Ravi Shastri and Deep Dasgupta, Abhishek credited captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir with providing him the “freedom” to perform.

“I wanted to express myself, special mention to captain and coach, the freedom they have given us as youngsters is tremendous,” said Abhishek on Star Sports.

“When I came for the first time in the India team, my plan was simple, play like I played in IPL. But never seen a (team) environment like this, express yourself, hit your shots, even from the first ball.”

Abhishek praises bowlers

Talking about the surface in Kolkata, Abhishek praised the bowlers for putting a phenomenal job in bowling the English team out for just 132.

“It was sticking a bit, double-paced, but the way our bowlers bowled was good, thought we'd chase 160-170. Sanju and I talk as partners, I enjoy at the other end,” said the left-handed batter.

Abhishek's stay at the crease formed the backbone of India’s chase, and particularly the partnership with Tilak Varma, as the duo put on 84 runs at a blistering strike rate of 200. His breathtaking knock, combined with India’s disciplined bowling effort, helped them chase down England’s modest total of 132 with 43 balls to spare, putting India 1-0 up in the five-match series.