'Abhishek Sharma's got to pick and choose': India star faces warning despite Player of the Series honour

Abhishek Sharma’s explosive rise at the top of the order has been one of India’s strongest T20 gains this year. But former India all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, has sounded a sharp note of caution, warning that the left-handed batter’s current method could quickly be decoded by opponents on the biggest stage. Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fifth T20I cricket match of a series between India and Australia.(PTI)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan stressed that in the World Cup, attacks will come with detailed plans for Abhishek and that predictability could undo his early success.

Teams will work out Abhishek Sharma feels Irfan Pathan

Pathan began by acknowledging Abhishek’s impact, but immediately framed it within the harsh reality of tournament cricket. “Abhishek won the Man of the Series, but when you look closely, teams come prepared in the World Cup. If Abhishek continues to step out, then teams will begin to work him out. He should pick and choose,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

The crux of his warning is simple: Abhishek Sharma’s trademark early charge down the track has become a visible pattern. While it has fetched him quick starts, it also gives opposition analysts a clear cue to work with. Pathan believes that unless the opener adds more layers to his game, staying deep in the crease at times, using the angles, or even starting more cautiously, top bowling units will line him up.

“You cannot step out against every bowler on the first ball of every innings. There should be a rationale behind an aggressive approach,” he added, underlining that intent alone is not enough at the international level. For Pathan, calculated aggression, not bling attacking, will decide whether Abhishek can dominate world-class attacks over a longer period.

The former seamer then used the rain-affected final T20I in Brisbane as an example of what could go wrong. There, Abhishek found it difficult to handle Australia pacer Nathan Ellis, who relied heavily on clever changes of pace and length. “Abhishek struggled against Nathan Ellis. Teams will now use a bowler with a lot of variations in the power play. I am sure team management will be focusing on this. Even Yuvraj Singh will be focusing on it,” Pathan said.

With Abhishek already seen as a key part of India’s T20 future, Pathan’s message on his YouTube channel is less criticism and more a roadmap: evolve quickly, or risk being worked out just when the stakes are highest.