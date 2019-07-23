Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan lauds England World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan for kind gesture

Recently anointed Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan referred to his England counterpart Eoin Morgan as legend after the latter posted a picture of him along with an Afghan family on social media. Morgan took to Twitter and revealed he ‘played a game’ with the family after their request. It seems Morgan has invited to play cricket as one of the family members had a ball in his hand.

Morgan’s Twitter post read: “On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game with this lovely Afghan family.. #ThePowerofsport.”

On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game with this lovely Afghan family.. #ThePowerofsport pic.twitter.com/GKqy7OGgib — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 22, 2019

The kind gesture was appreciated by Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan and he replied: “Legend.”

Legend 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 22, 2019

Morgan recently guided England to a historic World Cup win after they edged New Zealand on boundary count in the final. Despite being on the winning side, Morgan admitted that he is troubled with the way the tournament ended. England and New Zealand played out a match that was tied twice -- first in regular play and then in the Super Over -- and ‘Three Lions’ won the title on the basis of their superior tally of boundaries.

“I don’t think it’s fair to have a result like that when there’s very little between the sides,” Morgan told The Times. “I don’t think there was one moment that you could say: ‘That actually cost the game there.’ It was quite balanced.”

Morgan is normally known for his clear headed approach and has been credited with leading a sea change in England’s attitude towards white ball cricket but even he admitted that he is struggling to make sense of what happened in the final.

“I’m black and white. I’m normally going: ‘I know. I was there, that happened.’ (But) I can’t stick my finger on where the game was won and lost. I’m not sure winning it makes it any easier. It would be more difficult to lose, of course,” he said.

“There’s no defining moment that you’d say: ‘Yes, we thoroughly deserved it.’ It’s just been crazy.”

