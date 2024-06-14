 Afghanistan crush Papua New Guinea by seven wickets, storm into T20 World Cup Super Eight; New Zealand knocked out | Crickit
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Afghanistan crush Papua New Guinea by seven wickets, storm into T20 World Cup Super Eight; New Zealand knocked out

PTI |
Jun 14, 2024 09:21 AM IST

With three wins from as many matches, Afghanistan thus joined tournament co-hosts West Indies (6 points) from Group C to make it to the Super Eight.

Afghanistan produced yet another splendid bowling display to defeat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets and advanced to the Super Eight Stage of the T20 World Cup here.

Afghanistan's batsmen Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi embrace after defeating Papua New Guinea's by 7 wicket in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago(AP)
Afghanistan's batsmen Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi embrace after defeating Papua New Guinea's by 7 wicket in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago(AP)

With three wins from as many matches, Afghanistan thus joined tournament co-hosts West Indies (6 points) from Group C to make it to the Super Eight. It also meant an early exit for 2021 finalists New Zealand who have suffered two losses in a row.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowling returning with 2/4 from 2.5 overs, while Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed 3/16 to take his tally to 12 wickets in the tournament as Afghanistans bowled out PNG for 95 in 19.5 overs.

In reply, Afghanistan overcame early jitters to reach the target in 15.1 overs with Gulabdin Naib anchoring the chase with a 36-ball 44 not out.

Brief Scores

Papua New Guinea 95 all out in 19.5 overs (Kiplin Doriga 27, Alei Nao 13; Fazalaq Farooqi 3/16, Naveen-ul-Haq 2/4) lost to Afghanistan: 101/3 in 15.1 overs (Gulabdin Naib 44 not out) by 7 wickets.

Afghanistan crush Papua New Guinea by seven wickets, storm into T20 World Cup Super Eight; New Zealand knocked out
Follow Us On