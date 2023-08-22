Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch AFG vs PAK 1st ODI live on television and online

Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to face each other quite a few times in the coming months. Both sides play the Asia Cup and are bound to come across one another in that tournament. Later in the year, they play the World Cup in India as well. The upcoming three-match series hence serves the dual task of providing preparation for both tournaments. It is slightly tilted more towards the Asia Cup though, as Sri Lanka are the ones hosting the tournament. Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: Both sides have one eye on the Asia Cup(AFP)

Afghanistan have hit a good patch of form. They beat Bangladesh 2-1 at their own backyard. The only other team to have beaten at their home in an ODI series in the last five rubbers have been reigning world champions England, with even the mighty India falling to a 2-1 defeat. While Pakistan beat New Zealand at home in the last ODI series that they played, conditions in Hambantotta might end up favouring Afghanistan.

Afghanistan also recorded a surprise win over Pakistan the last time these two sides met. They had played a three-match T20I series in UAE and Afghanistan ended up winning 2-1. It has to be noted, though, that this was a Pakistan side without the likes of captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, all of whom are available for selection in this series.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI live streaming details

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be played on August 22, 2023.

Where will Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI be played?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

At what time does the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI start?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will start at 3.00 PM (IST) and the toss will take place half an hour before the scheduled start.

Which TV channel will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI live?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 3 channel.

Where can I watch the live streaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI?

The live streaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI can be streamed on FanCode.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Agha Salman

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Ikram Alikhil, Wafadar Momand, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

