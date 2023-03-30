'After CSK picked me, Dhoni called and said I don't know whether you'll play or not...': IPL great reveals

It was a bit of a surprise when Robin Uthappa was traded to Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals in an all-cash deal ahead of IPL 2021. There were two main reasons behind the surprise. Firstly, Uthappa was a part of the RR leadership group in the previous season that he played for the franchise after being picked up for ₹3 crore. Secondly, he was in the twilight of his career and CSK is one franchise that was not desperate for experienced hands. But those aware about the bond between CSK captain MS Dhoni and Uthappa were not taken aback by the move. Robin Uthappa of Chennai Super Kings being greeted by teammate Moeen Ali(PTI)

Uthappa and Dhoni knew each for a long time and there are few in the world of cricket who would question Dhoni's tactics. If he had drafted Uthappa in, he surely must have had something in mind. Uthappa, however, revealed that Dhoni actually did not have a set plan for him at the beginning. In fact, Dhoni was not even sure whether Uthappa will feature in CSK's XI.

"One thing I admire the most about MS is that he is very open. He never hesitates in telling the truth. Even if it pinches you, he won't shy away from telling the truth. I still remember when I was picked by CSK in the auction, Dhoni called me and said 'I don't know whether you'll play or not (in the XI). There's still some time to go, I'm not thinking about the IPL now. If you are there (in my scheme of things) then I will tell you.' I had already played 12 seasons of IPL and had been quite successful but he told me the truth upfront. I appreciate that a lot. MS is very direct and honest," Uthappa said on Jio Cinema.

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter played only four matches in IPL 2021 but left a telling impact scoring 115 runs at a strike rate of 137. Uthappa had to be released as CSK retained Dhoni and Jadeja but he was bought back for his base price of ₹2 crore in the mega auction next year by the four-time IPL winners.

Uthappa played 12 games last year for CSK and announced his retirement a few months later. One of the most successful of IPL, Uthappa, who has scored 4952 runs in the tournament in 205 matches, explained why Dhoni is one of the best captains he has played under.

"Dhoni must be the world's most uncomplicated person. He believes a lot in instincts. He is very sharp and he backs his own judgments. Perhaps that is why he has been such a successful captain. He is the type of person who takes responsibility. Whether the outcome is good or bad, he will always take full responsibility. He would keep on thinking about a wrong decision for two-three days, he couldn't sleep. If a good captain's instinct is correct four or five times out of 10, Dhoni's instincts would be correct eight or nine times.

"When he is the captain, he forces the opposition batters to think about his moves. Why is he making a bowling change? What does he have in mind? He puts a seed of doubt in the batter's mind and gives them something extra to think about. The more you make the batters think, the harder it is for them to bat normally," he said.

