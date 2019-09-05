After KL Rahul’s struggles, Sourav Ganguly identifies new opener for India in Test matches

cricket

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:00 IST

India dominated West Indies in the recently-concluded Test series, but there were few concerns which need to be spoken about. The primary among them is the inconsistency of the openers and in particular, the struggles of KL Rahul, who seems to find ways to get dismissed, despite trying to tweak his technique. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, in his column for Times of India, wrote that these struggles could open the door for Rohit Sharma to bag the role of an opener, even in Test cricket.

“I had suggested earlier about trying Rohit Sharma as an opener in Test cricket and I still believe that he needs to be given an opportunity because he is too good a player to be left out in the cold,” Sourav Ganguly wrote in his column for The Times of India.

ALSO READ: Energy, Pedigree, Numbers: Why Ravindra Jadeja, the Test player, gets picked ahead of R Ashwin

Ganguly also believed that the form and consistency of Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane does not give the management any window to make changes to the middle order, which only leaves the opener’s slot.

“After a fantastic World Cup, I believe he will be itching to grab the opportunity to open in Tests. With Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari settling in nicely, there is not much left to play around in the middle order,” he further added.

KL Rahul has got the backing and opportunities at the top of the order, but has not managed to nail down this spot and this has convinced Ganguly that a change is needed.

“The opening still remains an area to work on. Mayank Agarwal looks good but will need a few more opportunities. His partner KL Rahul, though, has flattered to deceive and that creates an opening at the top,” Sourav Ganguly said.

India’s next challenge will be against South Africa in the home series and this could well be the last chance for KL Rahul to hit his stride and find more consistency at the top of the order.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 13:52 IST