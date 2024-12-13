Menu Explore
After Samit, Rahul Dravid's younger son Anvay announces arrival, smashes maiden century in Vijay Merchant Trophy

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 13, 2024 07:24 PM IST

Following the footsteps of his father Rahul Dravid and older brother Samit, 16-year-old Anvay smashed a century during the Vijay Merchant Trophy.

Anvay Dravid, the younger son of former India captain and T20 World Cup-winning head coach Rahul Dravid, made his mark on Friday by scoring his maiden hundred for Karnataka in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. Batting at No. 4, the wicket-keeper displayed impressive technique and resilience, remaining unbeaten on 100 off 153 balls.

Anvay Dravid (R) smashed a century in Vijay Merchant Trophy against Jharkhand(AP/X)
Anvay Dravid (R) smashed a century in Vijay Merchant Trophy against Jharkhand(AP/X)

His innings, which included 10 boundaries and two sixes, played a pivotal role in Karnataka gaining a first-innings lead over Jharkhand Under-16. The match, which ended in a draw, saw Karnataka earn three points as they replied to Jharkhand's first-innings total of 387.

Anvay’s knock was crucial in Karnataka's chase, following a solid opening partnership between Arya Gowda and captain Dhruv Krishnan, who also scored centuries.

This century marked a significant milestone in Anvay’s budding cricket career. The 16-year-old's knock came in just his third innings in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, following solid performances in his previous outings, which included a half-century and 75 runs in the first two innings.

Karnataka scored 441/4 in 123.3 overs, with the match ending in a draw.

Anvay, who is also a talented wicketkeeper, has been making steady progress through the age-group circuit. Last year, he was named captain of Karnataka's Under-14 team, showcasing leadership qualities early in his career.

Samit making waves in age cricket

Anvay’s older brother, Samit, has also been making waves in age-group cricket for Karnataka. Samit was named to the India Under-19 team in September for a series against Australia, although he was forced to misse the series due to a knee injury.

Earlier this year, Samit scored 362 runs and claimed 16 wickets in the Cooch Behar Trophy, contributing to Karnataka's title-winning campaign. Samit has also represented Mysuru Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy, further cementing his place in Karnataka's cricketing future. Although Samit will miss the 2026 Under-19 World Cup due to age restrictions, his all-round performances continue to impress.

Both Anvay and Samit are emerging as key players in Karnataka’s youth cricket ranks, following in the footsteps of their legendary father, Rahul Dravid.

