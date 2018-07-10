 Ahmed Shehzad charged over positive test by Pakistan Cricket Board | cricket | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 10, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ahmed Shehzad charged over positive test by Pakistan Cricket Board

The PCB announced in June that a player had failed a doping test but refused to reveal the name of the team member or the charges they faced until a chemical report was completed.

cricket Updated: Jul 10, 2018 15:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Karachi
Pakistan Cricket Board will issue a charge sheet on Tuesday.
Pakistan Cricket Board will issue a charge sheet on Tuesday.(AFP)

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance and will be charged later on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said.

The PCB announced in June that a player had failed a doping test but refused to reveal the name of the team member or the charges they faced until a chemical report was completed, as per the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) regulations.

ALSO READ | Roger Federer becomes ‘no 1 Test batsman’ after emulating Sachin

“Independent Review Board Report on doping case has been received by PCB. Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance. PCB will issue charge sheet today,” the governing body said on its verified Twitter account.

Shehzad, 26, has struggled to nail down a place in the Pakistan squad in recent years but played in the two-match Twenty20 series at Scotland in June, where he scored a combined 38 runs as the visitors recorded commanding victories.

tags

more from cricket