Mumbai [India], : A dominant spell by Ajaz Patel ripped through the Indian line-up during defence of 147 runs, however a fighting counterattack by Rishabh Pant kept India safe at the end of first session of day three during the third and final Test of the series against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ajaz troubles India during 147-run chase, Pant's fifty keeps trouble at bay (Day 3, Lunch)

India was 92/6 at the end of session one, with Pant and Washington Sundar unbeaten.

New Zealand started the day three at 171/9, with Ajaz Patel unbeaten and joined by William O'Rourke.NZ led by 143 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja struck early in the day, not allowing Kiwis to add much to their score. He trapped Ajaz Patel for just eight runs after he was caught by Akash Deep at deep midwicket. India bundled out NZ for 174 runs in 45.5 overs, setting for themselves a target of 147 runs.

In the run-chase of 147 runs, Indian openers Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to start out with a boundary per over, with the skipper hitting a four each off Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel's overs.

However, the joy of Indian fans was short lived as Rohit handed an easy catch to Glenn Phillips at midwicket. Matt Henry got the wicket of the Indian skipper for 11. India was 13/1.

Soon, spinners joined the wicket-taking party as first Shubman Gill's stumps were castled by Ajaz Paatel for just one run and soon Virat Kohli handed the spinner his second wicket for just one run, giving an easy catch at slips to Daryl Mitchell. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was also trapped leg-before-wicket by Glenn Phillips for five runs.

Sarfaraz sweeped a full toss to deep midwicket in the hands of Rachin Ravindra, handing Patel his third wicket and getting out for one. Half of Indian line-up was inside the pavillion for 29 runs.

Left-handers Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja gave India some temporary respite from fall of wickets. Pant starteed to target spinners bravely, finding some boundaries against Ajaz and Phillips. However, the partnership ended at 42 runs, with Jadeja getting caught by Will Young who took a one-handed stunner. Ajaz got his fourth wicket. India was 71/6.

Pant however remained unaffected by wickets falling, bringing up his half-century in 48 balls, with seven fours and a six. Pant and Sundar guided India to the end of the session without any loss of wicket further.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin . A fighting half-century from Will Young was NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146 run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

Brief Scores: India: 263 and 92/6 need 55 runs againt NZ: 235 and 174 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.