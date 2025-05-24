Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Virat Kohli's sudden retirement from Test cricket: 'If he can't keep up to the standard…'

For the first time since Virat Kohli made the bombshell announcement to retire from Test cricket, Ajit Agarkar, the BCCI chairman of selectors, opened up on the big decision, confirming that the former India captain reached out to him and conveyed his decision to walk away from the format. Kohli, last Monday, bid adieu to Test cricket – a format he so dearly loved and advocated for – breaking the hearts of a million Indian cricket fans. The decision was all the more shocking because he was just 36 when legends before him, such as Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, carried on till 39-40. With Kohli having retired from T20Is last year, the belief was that he would be a regular feature in India's Test set-up heading into the fresh World Test Championship cycle. Ajit Agarkar confirmed Virat Kohli reached out to the board(AFP)

However, when the news broke that he had told the BCCI his desire to retire this close to the start of the England tour, it took some time to sink in. Despite reports that the board was trying to convince Kohli to reverse his decision, raised hopes – albeit a little – but as it turned it, the effort had little impact as the decision was made final and official soon after. As the BCCI announced India's 18-member squad for the England tour starting June 20 at Headingley, Agarkar respected Kohli's decision, saying when someone of his stature thinks he cannot contribute 100 percent, perhaps it's indeed time to go.

'Maybe it was time for him', says Agarkar

"When guys like that retire, it's always going to be big holes to fill. Even Ashwin retired a few months back. All those guys are stalwarts of Indian cricket. It’s always difficult. One way to look at it is that it's an opportunity for someone else. Obviously, I've had conversations with both of them over the last couple of months. Virat obviously reached out in early April and said he wants to finish," Agarkar, the former India pacer, said during the BCCI press conference in Mumbai on Saturday.

"We’ve seen him want to give 200 percent every ball that plays… even when he's not batting and in the field. He had given everything that he had and if he can’t keep up to the standards that he’s set for himself over the years and how good he has been, maybe it was time for him."

More to follow…