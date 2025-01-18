Ajit Agarkar reveals why Karun Nair wasn’t picked in India’s Champions Trophy squad: ‘We did have a chat, no doubt…’

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma announced India's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which will start next month. The selection committee made some bold decisions while picking the 15-member squad as the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Sanju Samson missed out. Meanwhile, another notable omission from the side was Karun Nair, who has been in stellar form in domestic cricket. Ajit Agarkar, who served as touring selector for the entire Australia tour, will brief the selection committee ahead of the upcoming series review meet. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Nair, who shifted his domestic cricket base to Vidarbha, has consistently performed in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The middle-order batter scored 752 runs in 7 matches, with an astonishing average of 752, which included five centuries.

Despite his astonishing numbers, Nair failed to make the cut as the selectors went ahead with KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the middle-order.

BCCI chief selector Agarkar acknowledged Nair's stellar average but asserted that it's extremely difficult to fit everyone into the squad.

“I mean, those are really special performances and I mean someone who averages about 700+, 750 + or something, we did have a chat, no doubt about it, when those kind of performances happen. At the moment, to find a spot in this team is very difficult,” Agarkar said in the press conference.

Nair's sensational exploits have powered Vidarbha into the tournament's final, where they will take on Karnataka on Saturday. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar termed his performances "nothing short of extraordinary."

Agarkar further said that the ones who have been picked on the side also have an average of around 40 and performed consistently in the past.

"Look at the guys who've been picked, all average were in excess of mid-40s. Unfortunately, you can't fit everyone in. It's a squad of 15, but those performances certainly make you take notice," he added.

Mohammed Shami returns to ODIs

Mohammed Shami has made a comeback to the ODI squad after the 50-over World Cup in 2023. Harshit Rana has been picked to play only the England series.

The selection committee chose Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as the two wicketkeeper's choice in the team while Samson who have performed emphatically well in T20Is failed to make the cut.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana (only for England series).