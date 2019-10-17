e-paper
Al-Amin Hossain back in Bangladesh squad for India T20I series

Tamim Iqbal also made a comeback after a break during which he missed the tri-series at home involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action.
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny and pacer Al-Amin Hossain were recalled as Bangladesh on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for next month’s three-game T20I series against India.

Opener Tamim Iqbal also made a comeback after a break during which he missed the tri-series at home involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Both Sunny and Hossain have been out of contention for a long time having played their last T20I in 2016.

The 33-year-old Sunny, who has taken 12 wickets in 10 T20Is, was suspended during the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 for an illegal bowling action. He had also spent two months in jail after being arrested in 2017 for his involvement in a family dispute.

The 29-year-old Hossain also last featured in the 2016 ICC World Twenty20.

“We have recalled Sunny because we need someone experienced for India, which is a tough country. Al-Amin comes into the squad as some of our other fast bowlers are injured,” said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

The selectors also decided to drop Sabbir Rahman, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rubel Hossain and Taijul Islam from the team of the last T20 Bangladesh played during the tri-nation series at home.

The T20I series will begin with the first match on November 3 at Feroz Shah stadium in New Delhi. The next two games are at Rajkot and Nagpur on November 7 and 10 respectively.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.

