Alex Carey in no mood to replicate Tim Paine's antics of engaging with IND batters: ‘Our bowlers do all the talking’

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey has asserted that he won't follow in the footsteps of his former captain Tim Paine, in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Paine was known for his chatters behind the stumps with the opposition's batters as he was engaged in some feisty battles with the Indian batters on their last couple of tours. He had some battles with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, and in the end, it backfired for Australia as they lost the series. Australia's Alex Carey in action during a nets session.(AP)

Carey has no plans to replicate Paine's antics behind the stumps and said he will leave the talking to his bowlers.

“I don't anticipate that being the same. I’ll have conversations," he said. “Nah, normally when I’m batting, I’m pretty much in my box. And don’t go too far away from that," he added. Carey then claimed his batting approach also transitioned into his keeping style. “And when I am keeping, it’s normally the same, So I like to say that our bowlers do all the talking. They’re a pretty skilful group," Carey told Cricket Australia in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

He further talked about his bond with the other wicketkeeper in the squad - Josh Inglis.

“We’ve spent lots of time together. Josh (Inglis) and I, all the way back from the NPS (National Performance Squad) days, and spent lots of time on tour together. So yeah, he’ll join the squad. Lots of energy, batting beautifully as well," he added.

“(Andre) Borovec our fielding coach will join as well, so I think in a couple of days’ time we’ll have everyone here. And no doubt we’ll catch together throughout the summer for sure," Carey concluded.

Australia batting under scanner

In recent months, several Australian batters have hit an underwhelming patch of form, raising concerns over their survival against a Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian pace attack. The hosts will also be missing the experience of David Warner at the top, who retired from international cricket this year, with South Australian batter Nathan McSweeney taking his place. In 34 matches, he has scored 2,252 runs in 67 innings at an average of 38.12, with six centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 127*.