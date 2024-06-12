Ali Khan all ready to play ‘fire with fire’ against Virat Kohli in USA vs IND clash: ‘If things get heated up…’

The stage is set for the USA cricket team to play one of their biggest matches in history as they take on Asian Giants India in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. It will be the first time, the two teams will clash against each other, and it is expected to garner massive attention in the United States as the ICC is also looking to promote the game there. Virat Kohli looked a bit off-colour in the first two matches of T20 World Cup 2024.(Getty Images via AFP)

In their previous game, India edged past Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller by six runs courtesy a brilliant bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah and Co. While USA's last game also saw them beat Pakistan in the Super Over after the match ended in a tie.

Ahead of the Wednesday clash, Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has grabbed the limelight as the USA cricketers are also excited to face him on the big stage.

USA leading pacer Ali Khan opened up on the big challenge against Kohli on Wednesday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

"Well, Virat Kohli has of course, always been one of the favourites and coming up against him and playing against him, it will be really, really good," Ali Khan told Star Sports.

The Indian star is known for his aggressive nature on the field, where he didn't shy away from having a word with opposition, and Ali won't mind that as he is ready to play fire with fire.

"He's very passionate on the field, but so am I. On the field, if things get heated up, then they get heated up. I mean, you play fire with fire. He's right up there. He's, you know, they call him King Kohli for a reason," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli has failed to replicate his incredible IPL 2024 numbers in the ongoing T20 World Cup thus far. Batting as an opener, the former India captain was dismissed for just 1 against Ireland, followed by another low score against arch-rivals Pakistan - 4. Both times he threw his wicket away in an attempt to break the shackles in the powerplay. He would be desperate to register a big score before the Super 8 to regain rhythm.