Virat Kohli meets Sachin Tendulkar after registering two low scores as opener in T20 World Cup, fans react

Two of Indian cricket's greatest ever, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, caught up in New York ahead of Team India's next T20 World Cup match against the USA on Wednesday. Tendulkar and Kohli got a picture clicked together and were snapped in the same frame, sending the internet into a frenzy. The picture was posted on the internet by a renowned Indian sports journalist and cricket enthusiast and host of the famous show 'What the Duck' Vikram Sathaye. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar snapped together(Twitter)

Tendulkar is currently in the States for the T20 World Cup and was present for Sunday's India vs Pakistan match, which Rohit Sharma's team won by a narrow margin of six runs. Tendulkar and Kohli were last spotted together during India's 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, where Virat scored his 50th ODI century, breaking Sachin's record for most one-day international hundreds. He bowed down to Tendulkar after the feat and even received an acknowledgement from the Master Blaster. This is Kohli and Tendulkar's first public appearance together since.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

However, it's unknown at the moment as to whether Tendulkar and Kohli met to discuss cricket. Judging by Kohli's form, they may not have. Despite getting out cheaply as an opener in both matches – against Ireland and Pakistan – Kohli is in red-hot form coming off an Orange Cap-winning season in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But if they did, and if Kohli sought some advice, who better than Tendulkar when it comes to knowing a thing or two about opening the innings for India.

Here's how the internet reacted to the reunion:

Tendulkar, the most complete India batter of all time, and Kohli, the modern-day GOAT, together is always a rare sight. Tendulkar has experienced most of his success in ODIs as opener. In 340 innings, Tendulkar has notched up 15,310 runs at an average of 48.30. He has scored 45 centuries and 75 fifties from this position. Kohli, meanwhile, has played most of his ODIs for India at No. 3, where he has tasted an insurmountable amount of success. In 225 innings, Kohli has amassed 11,727 runs at an impressive average of 61.72, including 43 hundreds and 62 fifties. Opening the innings however, Kohli has played only 7 matches, scoring 166 runs.

Kohli to continue as opener?

After burning up the charts in the IPL, Kohli's new role as opener for India at the T20 World Cup was sealed. But the results haven't been convincing. In India's WC opener against Ireland, Kohli fell cheaply for 1, slashing Mark Adair straight down the third man fielder's throat. Against Pakistan, Kohli got off the mark beautifully, caressing a stunning cover drive off the first ball he faced – off Naseem Shah – but as the next ball stopped a little, he perished by cutting it to point. It was Kohli's only single-digit score against Pakistan in T20n World Cups.

Despite two low scores in the first two games, India are expected to persist with Kohli, meaning Yashasvi Jaiswal will once again miss out against the USA. A win will guarantee India's qualification into the Super Eights, where they are likely to face stiff competition from the likes of Australia and South Africa, both of whom have advanced to the next stage.