All-rounder Imad Wasim thinks Pakistan 'moved back a little' in T20 cricket

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will lock horns against Ireland in their upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Sunday. The Men in Green have already failed to qualify for the Super Eights of the ongoing marquee event.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Wasim accepted the mindset of the Pakistani cricketers needs to change in all three areas. He added that one can achieve great things if they change the player's mindset.

"We compete with the world's best teams. Their mindset has changed over time. We used to rule in T20 cricket. I think we have moved back a little now. Maybe our mindset [needs a change] - in all three areas. I won't say any one area. If you change the mind of the player, you can achieve things beyond your limits. I always believe in this. You can talk a lot, but it is what it is - today, we are out of the tournament and whatever happens in the next World Cup, whoever plays, however they play, I think if we go with the right approach, the results will be better for us," Wasim was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The 35-year-old added the Men in Green haven't tried in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

"The problem is our team is so good, our players are so good, that we are good enough to play any kind of cricket. We haven't tried that but the thing is you have to try that, you have to get rid of the fear of failure. In everything - batting, bowling, fielding, you have to get rid of fear of failure. Personnel change doesn't change anything, just changing the mindset can change a lot of things. The same ball can be hit for a six, a four, a single, and that same ball can take a wicket and be a dot ball," he added.

In the Group A standings of the marquee event, Pakistan stand in fourth place with two points after winning just one of their three group-stage matches. They are coming into this game after beating Canada by seven wickets.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan , Saim Ayub, Babar Azam , Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Abbas Afridi.

