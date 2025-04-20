Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani react as Rohit Sharma returns to form for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' star batter, Rohit Sharma, made a blistering return to form against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, smashing a half-century in just 33 balls during the 177-run chase in Mumbai. Rohit had endured a rough patch since the start of the IPL 2025 season, failing to cross the 30-run mark across all of MI's six matches. However, against CSK, the former MI skipper turned up the heat, taking the CSK bowling attack to the cleaners throughout the Powerplay before rotating the strike healthily to reach his fifty. Rohit Sharma smashed a brilliant fifty to guide MI to a dominant win over CSK(X/PTI)

Rohit had walked out at the Wankhede with questions around his form; however, he ended the chase with a roar of approval from a packed house, which cheered his name throughout.

From the first over, Rohit oozed rhythm. He began with a pull into the second tier off Jamie Overton and followed it up with two more sixes – one each off Khaleel Ahmed and R Ashwin – all showcasing his signature backfoot dominance. He brought up his fifty off 33 balls with a single off Ashwin and barely celebrated, raising the bat quietly before resetting his focus.

As he smashed his fifty, the Ambani family – Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant – applauded the former Mumbai Indians skipper.

The standout feature of his innings was how cleanly he picked lengths. Slower balls and variations – including Ashwin’s carrom balls and Jadeja’s subtle changes in pace – were handled with calm assurance.

Rohit finished unbeaten on 76 off 45 deliveries, while Suryakumar Yadav also played an explosive knock, staying unbeaten on 68 off just 30 deliveries. Suryakumar smashed the winning six for Mumbai Indians against Matheesha Pathirana, sealing a victory for the side in just 15.4 overs.

With the win, MI climbed to sixth spot in the IPL 2025 table with four wins and as many losses in eight matches. Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, continue to endure a tough patch in the season, as they stay at the bottom of the table with just two wins on the board.