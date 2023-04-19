Home / Cricket / 'And finally, a Tendulkar has...': Sachin's out-of-the-world response to son Arjun's match-winning final over vs SRH

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 19, 2023 08:22 AM IST

Arjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant last over, conceding only five as Mumbai Indians registered a 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

The Mumbai Indians registered their third win on the trot on Tuesday night as they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs, and one who stole the show with his calm and immaculate accuracy in the thrilling final over was Arjun Tendulkar, son of India great Sachin. After Arjun bowled only two overs – both in powerplay – during his Indian Premier League debut against Kolkata Knight Riders last week, Rohit Sharma handed him the all-important last over of the match against SRH. With 20 runs to defend in six deliveries, Arjun put out an exemplary performance, conceding only 6 while also taking his first wicket in the league, as he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Arjun Tendulkar with Rohit Sharma; Sachin Tendulkar(IPL/PTI)

Arjun has been a part of the Mumbai Indians for the past three years and as he finally had his maiden wicket in the league on Tuesday, his father Sachin Tendulkar had a brilliant reaction on social media. Taking to his official Twitter account, Tendulkar congratulated MI on the win and had a heartwarming remark on his son clinching the match-winning wicket in the final over.

“A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!” Tendulkar wrote.

During Arjun's last over, Tendulkar senior was seen looking rather tensed inside the dressing room; however, it all turned into jubilation as soon as Arjun picked his first wicket in MI colours on the penultimate delivery of the over.

The MI captain said life “has come a full circle” for Arjun, while also lauding the Tendulkar junior' skill-set. “Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

