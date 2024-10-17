Anil Kumble not happy with Rohit Sharma and co's 'Virat Kohli at 3' decision, says India missed Cheteshwar Pujara vs NZ

India’s batting was completely blown apart in the first innings against New Zealand, as the team was bowled out for 46. This was the team’s lowest total at home in history, as a Matt Henry five-fer and contributions from Tim Southee and Will O’Rourke. Anil Kumble felt India missed someone like Cheteshwar Pujara on day two of the Bangalore Test vs New Zealand.(PTI)

One of the keys to India’s collapse was potentially the promotion of Virat Kohli to number three in the absence of Shubman Gill through injury. Although that is his primary position in limited overs cricket, Virat Kohli has a poor record while batting at number three in Test cricket.

Former India coach and player Anil Kumble revealed what he thought was a key reason for the failure of Indian batting on day two while speaking for broadcasters JioCinema. In his opinion, playing Kohli out of position was a mistake, with India missing a solid player in that position to see out the new ball.

“Virat Kohli should have batted at No. 4, he is your number one batter at that position,” said Kumble. “For the number three position, [you need] someone like Cheteshwar Pujara, who did so well for so many years playing there. 100 Test matches because he would have been there today, then I don't think he would have gone looking to hit the ball.”

‘That’s where you miss…'

Sarfaraz Khan came in for Shubman Gill and batted in the number four slot usually occupied by Kohli. While Sarfaraz has been in phenomenal form in domestic cricket, his chance didn’t come through on this occasion. He was dismissed by Matt Henry as he looked to take the counter-attack to the Kiwi bowling.

“He would allow the ball to come on and that's where you miss someone like that. Kind of an approach today. And India is certainly in a spot of bother here,” said Kumble, referring to Pujara.

India’s batting order did play in a more circumspect manner than usual, with Yashasvi Jaiswal facing 83 deliveries. However, no Indian batter was able to put up a substantial score, with Rishabh Pant top-scoring with 20. The innings included five ducks, including that of Kohli, who was caught at leg-slip after a great delivery by O’Rourke. Kohli now has an average of 16.16 and only 97 runs while batting at the number three slot.

New Zealand looked far more comfortable in their response, with Devon Conway playing the role of the aggressor and scoring 91 before being dismissed. At the end of day’s play, the Black Caps had a lead of 134 runs, with seven wickets still in hand and Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra at the crease.